A Delhi court has sought a status report from the police in connection with a search in the office of lawyer Mahmood Pracha, representing some of the accused in the north-east Delhi riots cases. The court was hearing an application filed on behalf of the advocate on Friday.

The advocate said that the investigating officer (IO) threatened to register a false case against him. Apart from seeking a status report by January 5, the court directed the investigating officer of the case to appear in court on December 27, the next date of hearing, along with full video footage of any searches conducted by him in Pracha’s office premises.

Pracha told the court that searches were carried out in his office from 12 noon on December 24 to around 03:00 in the morning of December 25 and according to the law, the investigating officer should inform the concerned magistrate about the search and the seized material After which the court gave this instruction.

He said that however, he was not done and therefore, he filed an application in this regard. The court directed the investigating officer to file a reply to Pracha’s petition.