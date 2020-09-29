On Monday, less than 2 thousand new patients were found in the capital of the country, which was being taken as a good news, but on Tuesday, the number of Delhi new corona patients has crossed 3 thousand. In Delhi, 48 people died due to Corona virus on Sunday.Earlier on Saturday, 46 patients died in 24 hours. Please tell that the highest number of deaths due to corona in one day occurred in Delhi on July 16 when 58 people lost their lives due to corona.

2778 people have been discharged in Delhi on Tuesday. A total of 2,43,481 patients have recovered in the capital. A total of 5320 patients have died in Delhi so far due to corona virus. There are a total of 27524 active cases in the capital.

Containment zone reached beyond 2.5 thousand

The Delhi government has informed that 9576 RT-PCR tests and 49526 rapid antigen tests have been done on Tuesday. A total of 59102 investigations have been conducted in Delhi on Tuesday. A total of 30,20,158 investigations have been conducted in the capital so far. Delhi currently has a positivity rate of 9.15 percent. While the death rate is 1.93 percent. If we talk about the last ten days, then the death rate is 1.12 percent. Delhi currently has a total of 2505 containment zones. A total of 16049 patients are in home isolation in the capital.