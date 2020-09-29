On Monday, less than 2 thousand new patients were found in the capital of the country, which was being taken as a good news, but on Tuesday, the number of Delhi new corona patients has crossed 3 thousand. In Delhi, 48 people died due to Corona virus on Sunday.
2778 people have been discharged in Delhi on Tuesday. A total of 2,43,481 patients have recovered in the capital. A total of 5320 patients have died in Delhi so far due to corona virus. There are a total of 27524 active cases in the capital.
Containment zone reached beyond 2.5 thousand
The Delhi government has informed that 9576 RT-PCR tests and 49526 rapid antigen tests have been done on Tuesday. A total of 59102 investigations have been conducted in Delhi on Tuesday. A total of 30,20,158 investigations have been conducted in the capital so far. Delhi currently has a positivity rate of 9.15 percent. While the death rate is 1.93 percent. If we talk about the last ten days, then the death rate is 1.12 percent. Delhi currently has a total of 2505 containment zones. A total of 16049 patients are in home isolation in the capital.
