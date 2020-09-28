Highlights: 1,984 new Corona cases have surfaced on Monday

The number of active cases is now less than 10 percent

Containment zones reached near two and a half thousand

Lowest cases reported in last one month

new Delhi

Coronation virus cases continue to fluctuate in Delhi. In the country’s capital Delhi, 1,984 new Corona cases have been reported on Monday. Earlier, Delhi had 3,292 cases on Sunday, 3,372 on Saturday and 3,827 on Friday. At the same time, compared to the previous days, the number of active cases has now reduced by more than 10 percent. On Monday, 37 people infected with the corona virus died in one day and 4,052 people beat the corona.

Explain that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that not only the second wave of Corona infection (Second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi) is going on in the national capital, but its peak has also passed. At the same time, there have been 2,73,098 cases of corona virus in Delhi, out of which 2,40,703 people have recovered from corona virus. The total number of patients who died of corona virus in Delhi has reached 5272. There are still 27,123 active cases of corona virus in Delhi.

Containment zones reached near two and a half thousand

According to the Health Bulletin of Delhi, in the last 24 hours, 36,302 tests were done in Delhi. The rate of infection here is 5.47 per cent (based on the last 24 hours of data) while the recovery rate is 88.13 per cent. A total of 29,61,056 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far and there are currently 2465 Containment Zones.

Lowest case in last one month

Let us know that since August 31, Delhi has the lowest number of daily cases reported, in fact 1,358 cases were registered in Delhi on August 31. Whereas between 2,000 and 4,473 cases have been recorded from September 1 to September 16. Since August 18, new cases have been coming up again in Delhi counting four figures.

Corona: These good news came from the most affected states

Patients are being brought in critical condition in Delhi

According to experts, the increase in the number of deaths due to Kovid-19 in the last few days in Delhi is due to the time taken to bring patients from outside of Delhi in critical condition and while shifting the patient from home quarantine to hospital. Doctors of major government and private hospitals in Delhi where Kovid-19 patients are being treated. He said on Sunday that now most of the patients who are over 60 years of age are dying and they are suffering from other serious diseases.

Delhi has already gone through the second wave of Corona: Arvind Kejriwal

In the past week Some cases kept increasing in this way

The number of active cases of corona in Delhi has come down to 30 thousand. At the same time, there is a decline in new cases every day. On September 23, 3,714 cases were reported, while on September 24 this number again increased to 3834. After this, on September 25, once again more than 38 hundred cases were reported. From 25 September onwards, the decline in new cases started to appear. After which there is a huge difference in new cases on Monday.

The date New cases of Corono in Delhi 28 September 1,984 27 September 3,292 26 September 3,372 25 September 3,827 24 September 3,834 23 September 3,714