Highlights: There are a total of 1,73,390 cases of corona virus in Delhi.

So far 4,426 people have died due to corona in Delhi

Corona still has 14,793 active cases in Delhi

new Delhi

Corona cases are rising once again in the country’s capital, Delhi. On Sunday, 2,024 new cases have been reported in the capital. Whereas before 1954 cases were reported on Saturday, 1808 on Friday, 1840 on Thursday, 1693 on Wednesday and 1544 on Tuesday. The rise in new Corona cases has raised alarm bells for Delhiites. On the other hand, 22 people died of Corona virus on Sunday. At the same time, 1249 patients recovered from Corona.

The total corona virus cases in Delhi have been 1,73,390. At the same time, 1,54,171 patients suffering from corona infection have been cured. The total death toll from Corona in Delhi is 4,426. There are still 14,793 active cases of corona virus in Delhi.

Weekly market trial extended till 6 September

It has been decided to keep the weekly market on a trial basis on a week-and-a-half, amid rising cases of corona virus in Delhi. Earlier, weekly markets were allowed on a trial basis from August 24 to August 30. The Delhi government has decided to extend it for a further week on Sunday, i.e. now from August 31 to September 6, all the municipal corporations in Delhi will have a weekly market per zone per day.

Live monitoring of patients started

Every effort is being made by the Delhi government to stop the infection of corona virus, but it is not showing any significant effect. The Delhi government has started live monitoring of corona virus affected patients to curb the growing cases of corona. Let me tell you that there were constant complaints in the treatment of patients in the largest hospital LNJP. About two months ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the hospital. During this tour, Amit Shah asked the hospital administration to install cameras throughout the hospital.



Corona patients are recovering fast

In the country, there is a continuing trend of new cases of corona virus on one side. On the other hand, the matter of relief is that patients infected with corona virus are also recovering fast. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of people recovering from corona in the country has crossed 27 lakh. 64,935 people have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours. 3.55 times more people have been cured than in active cases of corona. The recovery rate of corona in the country has been 76.61 percent. At the same time, the death rate has been reduced to 1.79 percent.