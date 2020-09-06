Highlights: The total corona virus cases in Delhi are 1,91,449.

So far 4,567 people have lost their lives in the capital from Corona

Corona still has 20,909 active cases in Delhi

new Delhi

The capital of the country is once again witnessing an increase in corona virus cases. On Sunday, 3,256 new cases have been reported in Delhi. While 2973 cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday, 2914 on Friday and 2737 on Thursday. At the same time, 29 people died of corona in Delhi in 24 hours and 2188 people were cured.

The total corona virus cases in Delhi have been 1,91,449. At the same time, the total number of patients recovering from corona has increased to 1,65,973. So far, 4,567 people have died from Corona in the country’s capital Delhi. Corona still has 20,909 active cases in Delhi.

80% increase in home isolation

The cases of home isolation of Kovid-19 in Delhi increased by 80 percent during the last 16 days and with this the number of containment zones increased to 976 during this period. On Saturday, the number of home isolates has risen again to five digits after about a month, due to the continuous increase in cases of new and undergoing treatment for corona virus in the past few days.



Number of container zones also increased

According to the Delhi Health Department, on September 5, the number of isolates of Kovid-19 in Delhi was 10,514 as compared to 9,822 the day before. The number of cases of segregation at home in Delhi on August 21 was 5,818, so since that date, there has been an increase of 80 percent in 16 days. According to official figures, the number of containment zones also increased from 589 on 21 August to 976 on 5 September.

Kejriwal’s claim is under control

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is claiming to be in complete control of the situation in Delhi. In September, more than 2,000 cases have been reported for the past five consecutive days. More than 38,000 samples were tested here on Saturday. According to the Bulletin issued by the Health Department of the Delhi Government on Saturday, the number of patients being treated on Saturday increased to 19,870 as compared to 18,842 a day earlier.