The cases of corona virus in the country capital Delhi remain fluctuating. On Monday, 2077 new Corona cases have been reported in Delhi. It is much less than Sunday. There were 3,256 new cases in Delhi on Sunday. Earlier, 2973 cases were reported on Saturday, 2914 on Friday and 2737 on Thursday. At the same time, 32 people died of corona in Delhi in 24 hours and 2411 people were cured.

The total corona virus cases in Delhi have been 1,93,526. At the same time, the total number of patients recovering from corona has increased to 1,68,384. So far, 4,599 people have died in the country’s capital, Corona. Corona still has 20,543 active cases in Delhi. A total of 22,954 samples from various processes were examined in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 1,114.



Parents are not getting vaccinated by parents due to fear of corona

Parents are not getting their children vaccinated on time due to fear of corona virus. Pediatricians say that this is a concern because the timely absence of vaccines can have long-term effects on children’s health. Experts say that parents should get their children vaccinated on time, especially children younger than one year. Dr. Rahul Nagpal, director of the pediatrics department of Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, said, ‘I came across a case in which parents came late for three months to get their child polio-vaccinated. There are many vaccines that you cannot apply later. Such as’ rotavirus’ vaccine, the last dose of which can be given within seven months. ‘