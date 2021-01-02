Highlights: Less than 500 new cases in Delhi for the first time in 7 months

Corona vaccine will be free in the whole country along with Delhi

Delhiites are getting good news at the beginning of the new year. On Friday, the Committee of Experts recommended approval of Oxford’s Corona Vaccine for emergency use. Meanwhile, for the first time after nearly 7 months, less than 500 new cases of corona have been reported in the capital Delhi.

According to the latest data, 494 new cases of corona have been reported in Delhi. During this period, 14 people died due to corona infection while 496 people got free from corona infection. Earlier on May 17, less than 500 Corona cases were reported in Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has also given information about this by tweeting. He tweeted that for the first time in 7 months after May 17, less than 500 Corona cases have come to light. The positivity rate has also come down to 0.73 per cent as compared to 15.26 per cent on 7 November. The positivity rate has been below one per cent for the last 11 consecutive days. Active cases have also come down to 5,342 as on November 13 from 44, 456.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has made a big announcement amid the dry run of the Corona vaccination going on across the country. He said that the corona vaccine will be installed free of cost throughout the country. Talking to reporters after taking stock of the Corona vaccination dry run in Delhi, Harsh Vardhan said that Corona vaccine will be installed free of cost not only in Delhi but across the country.