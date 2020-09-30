new Delhi: The victim died after a barbaric rape in Hathras. The police also cremated him in a hurry. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Hathras gang-rape victim was raped by some of the first few and then the whole system raped her.

The family of the girl, who was a victim of gang rape, has alleged that the police forced the victim to perform the last rites at night. was. He was cremated in Hathras on Wednesday night. However local police officials said that the last rites were performed as per the wishes of the family.

Kejriwal tweeted, ‘The victim of Hathras was raped by the first few pandits and the whole system raped yesterday. The whole episode is very painful.



The victim of Hathras was raped by the first few women and the whole system was raped yesterday. The whole episode is very painful. – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2020

He retweeted another tweet, ‘The Uttar Pradesh government set up a special investigation team to investigate the Hathras case. What will SIT investigate? Did the police forcefully burn the dead body of the girl in the middle of the night? Will the SIT be able to investigate the bodies on whose orders they were burnt? ‘

Earlier, Kejriwal had said in his tweet, ‘The death of Hathras victim is a shame for the whole society, the country and all governments. It is a matter of great sadness that so many daughters are being raped and we are not able to give protection to our daughters. The culprits should be hanged at the earliest.

The death of the victim of Hathras is a shame for the whole society, the country and all the governments. It is very sad that so many daughters are being raped and we are not able to give protection to our daughters. The culprits should be hanged at the earliest. – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 29, 2020

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 by four men in a village in Hathras. Havan had crossed the limits of barbarity with the girl. His tongue was cut off, the spine and neck were broken. He was admitted to the JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. After his condition worsened, he was sent to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died on Tuesday. As soon as this news spread, all sections of the society including leaders, sportsmen, artists and workers expressed their anger and demanded justice on this incident.