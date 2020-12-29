Delhi: The new strain of corona virus from Britain has knocked in India. The Government of India has imposed a ban on flights coming from UK to India from December 22 to December 31, while being cautious about the new strain of virus coming from Britain.

Earlier, the corona test was conducted for all flights from Britain, out of which 6 passengers have been found in which a new strain of corona has been found. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims that Delhi is ready to deal with the new strain of Corona. He said in a statement that, “Delhi is fully prepared to deal with the new corona strain. Three waves of corona have arrived in Delhi. When Delhi was witnessing 8 and half thousand corona cases daily, which was the highest in the world. , Yet the Delhiites controlled the corona. “

He further said that “We are ready for any situation”. Referring to the Corona vaccine, Kejriwal said that we have gone through a difficult period for the last 9 months. It is not known when this difficulty will end. It is expected that life will come back on the vaccine, but until the vaccine does not come, the solution of living life will have to be found out.

According to the Union Health Ministry, out of the 6 people who have confirmed new strains of corona, 3 of these samples are from NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Apart from this, 2 CCMBs have been found in Hyderabad. At the same time, 1 NIV is found in Pune. Those whose samples have been found positive from the new strain were instructed through the state governments to isolate them in separate rooms.

Along with this, people who came in contact with them have been quarantined. According to the guidelines, extensive contact tracing has also been started for co-travelers, family members and others.

