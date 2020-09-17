Delhi’s Karkardooma Court on Thursday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) former councilor Tahir Hussain and other accused persons under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the North East Delhi violence case. took. The court will hear the matter on 21 September.

The court today directed the Delhi Police to make a copy of the charge sheet available to the accused persons. With this, the court directed all the accused to appear before the court on 21 September next date of hearing.

According to the information, Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday against 15 accused, including former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, in the Delhi riots case under the sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), IPC and Arms Act, 17,000 in Karkardooma Court Another charge sheet of over pages was filed.

Apart from Tahir Hussain in the charge sheet, Ishrat Jahan, Muhammad Parvez Ahmed, Muhammad Ilyas, Saifi Khalid, Miran Haider, Safura Zargar, Safa ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Taslim Ahmed, Salim Mallick, Athar Khan Names are included. However, the names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are not included in this charge sheet. He was arrested a few days ago, his name will be in the supplementary charge sheet.

North East Delhi violence case: Delhi court directs all accused to appear before it on September 21, the next date of hearing. https://t.co/BuolkRZj4j – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

In a charge sheet of 17,500 pages, the police said in the court that a total of 747 people have been made witnesses in the Delhi violence case. The special cell told the court that it had studied all the FIRs in the north-east Delhi violence. Further supplementary charge sheets will also be filed in this case, which will include more accused.

Police told the court that a total of 747 people have been made witnesses in the Delhi violence case. In the charge sheet of about seventeen thousand pages, 2,692 pages is the operative part of the charge sheet. The special cell told the court that it has received permission from both the central government and the Delhi government on the charge sheet.

53 people died in Delhi riots

Significantly, after clashes between supporters and opponents of the citizenship law, communal riots broke out in North East Delhi’s Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Ghonda, Chandbagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar areas on 24 February.

At least 53 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured in the violence. At the same time government and private property was also severely damaged. Huge mobs blew up houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and threw stones at local people and police personnel.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who hails from Sikar, Rajasthan, was shot dead during the violence in Gokalpuri on 24 February and several policemen including DCP and ACP were seriously injured. Also, after killing IB officer Ankit Sharma, his body was thrown into the drain.