The 30th match of the 13th season of IPL is being played between former champions Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. In the match, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat.

Live Commentary: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals @ Dubai

Delhi’s playing XI changes, Tushar Deshpande’s debut

There is a change in the playing-XI of Delhi Capitals and Tusshar Deshpande has been included in the team in place of Harshal Patel. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is out due to injury.

Playing-xi

Delhi – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Norte.

Rajasthan: Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (captain), Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Royals lost to Delhi

The Rajasthan Royals team, strengthened by the return of Ben Stokes, will try to avenge their previous defeat against Delhi, recovering from top order failure. Delhi beat the Royals by 46 runs last week.

Rajasthan’s top order concern

While Bhurandhar Ben Stokes is a very important player for the Royals, the team would like to cross the water with the failure of their top order. Lower order batsmen are under pressure due to the failure of the top order. Captain Smith and Sanju Samson performed brilliantly in the first two matches, but after that their bat edge has become like blunt.



Eye on butler too

At the same time, Rajasthan opener Jose Butler played a brilliant knock of 70 off 44 balls against Mumbai Indians, but he could not take advantage of a good start in the last two matches. If Rahul Teotia did not perform well, the Royals would have been more fragile. Tewatia, who hit five sixes in one over against Kings XI Punjab, also scored 45 off 28 balls in the last match against Sunrisers.

Whether capitals speed

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, suffered a bit of a setback after their three-match win over Mumbai Indians in their last match. It also lost its top position in the points table and reached Mumbai number-1. In such a situation, Delhi will try to forget that defeat and return to the winning track again. Delhi not only have aggressive batsmen, but also their bowling is strong under Kagiso Rabada. Rabada is leading the list of bowlers in the current tournament with 17 wickets so far.

Peak in form

The left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form in Delhi’s batting department is a positive sign. At the same time, Prithvi Shaw and Iyer were already doing well. However, due to injury to wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Delhi had to drop Alex Carrey in the playing XI by dropping Shimron Hetmyer in the last match. It was also Ajinkya Rahane’s first match in this IPL.

Expected Playing XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Nortje.

Rajasthan: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Face to face

A total of 21 matches have been played between the two teams so far, of which Rajasthan won 11 while Delhi won 10 matches.