In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, double header matches will be played on Saturday. At 7.30 pm, Delhi Capitals will clash with Chennai Super Kings. But before this match, the team of Delhi Capitals does not seem to be relieved. Delhi Capitals star batsman Rishabh Pant is almost certain to stay out of the match against Chennai Super Kings.

Rishabh Pant is struggling with Tier 1 injury and has not been able to take part in the last two matches. No latest update has been released by Delhi Capitals on Rishabh Pant’s injury. According to the information given earlier, Rishabh Pant may take a few more days to recover.

It has not been told from Delhi Capitals so far in which match Rishabh Pant will return. In place of Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey will be seen handling the wicketkeeping. With this, Ajinkya Rahane is also considered a place in the team.

In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Delhi Capitals is most upset due to injury. Delhi Capitals star players Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma have already been ruled out of the 13th season due to injury.

Another major problem for Delhi Capitals has become the injury to captain Shreyash Iyer. Iyer’s shoulder was injured while fielding in the last match. If Shreyesh Iyer does not take part in today’s match, then Shikhar Dhawan can be seen commanding the team.

