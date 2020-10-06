Prithvi Shaw, the young opener of the Delhi Capitals, who is running in great rhythm, said that his team is doing ‘right’ in every department in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a brilliant debut in the current season, where the team topped the table with four wins from five matches.

Sau gave the Delhi Capitals a brilliant start once again by playing a 23-ball 42 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi won the match with a big margin of 59 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin did not ‘fining’ Finch, the first and last warning of the year!



The 20-year-old said, “This is a very good start to this tournament and we have to carry this rhythm forward. Everything we do in practice sessions has to be played in matches. We are doing it accurately. ‘

He said, ‘Everything is going well. You know that we are going in the right direction in terms of batting, bowling as well as skill. I am very happy for the team in Aimee. Sau missed out on scoring a third half-century in the current season on Monday. He is second in terms of scoring runs for the team after captain Shreyas Iyer (181) with 179 runs.



Rishabh Pant is the perfect replacement for Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Sanjay Bangar

Sau said, ‘I could continue my innings even after the powerplay but unfortunately got out. It was just a match and is now part of history. Now my focus is on the next match.