Delhi Capitals (DC) may have suffered a defeat by 15 runs in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on 29 September, but during this match, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada showed the feat, which No bowler has yet been in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rabada took 21 wickets in four overs against SRH to claim two wickets. He is the first bowler in IPL history to have taken two or more wickets in 10 consecutive matches.

Between April 7 and September 29, he has done this feat while playing for Delhi Capitals. Rabada’s bowling figure in the last 10 IPL matches has been 4/21, 2/42, 4/22, 2/38, 2/23, 2/37, 2/31, 2/28, 3/26 and 2/21 . After 11 matches this season, Rabada has the highest number of wickets in his account and currently holds the Purple Cap. Last season, Rabada took 25 wickets in 12 matches and was just behind Imran Tahir in the Purple Cap race. Imran took 26 wickets in 17 matches last season.

Rabada has played a total of 21 IPL matches so far, during this time he has taken a total of 38 wickets, spending 631 runs at an economy rate of 7.85. He has taken four wickets in an innings twice. Delhi Capitals decided to bowl first by winning the toss in the match against SRH. SRH scored 162 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, in response Delhi Capitals team could manage 147 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Rabada has been the most important bowler of the Delhi Capitals for some time. Against SRH, he took key wickets of Johnny Bairstow and Kane Williamson.