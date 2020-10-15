Delhi Capitals fast bowler Enrich Nortje made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Northje made the record for the fastest bowling in the IPL. He bowled at a speed of 156.22 kmph in the IPL 2020 match in Dubai against Rajasthan Royals.Incidentally, the top three are Northey. He has bowled at the speed of 155.21 at number two and 154.74 kilometers per hour at number three.

Nortje bowled the ball to Rajasthan Royals opener Jose Butler. It was the third over of the innings. The Rajasthan Royals team had a target of 162 in front. However Norte did not get any success on this ball and the right-handed batsman hit it. However, on the very next ball, he bowled Butler to a personal score of 22.

Nautje broke his own record. Earlier, this record is named after Dale Steyn of South Africa. Steyn bowled for the Deccan Chargers in 2012 at a speed of 154.5 kilometers per hour.

Northje was included by the Delhi Capitals team as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes before the season started. The 26-year-old fast bowler has done well so far. Northje along with Kagiso Rabada has given a strong edge to the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack.



Nortje took two wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. He was the man of the match. Delhi won the match by 13 runs.