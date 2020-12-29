Delhi: North East Delhi Police has claimed to have solved the case of a blind murder case in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area. Two people involved in this murder incident have been arrested by the police.

In fact, on 26 December, the police received information that a man was lying injured in Sonia Vihar area near Bedi Gas Agency. The police team reached the spot and admitted the man to the hospital. But the doctors declared him dead. There were many wounds and bruises on the head of the person who died. The police started the investigation by registering a case of murder but the person who died was unable to be identified.

The police put posters of the dying person in different areas of Delhi and started taking out the details of the missing people near Delhi NCR. This police campaign brought color and identified the person who died. The police came to know that the name of the person who died is Sunil Verma, who is a resident of Loni Ghaziabad. Now the biggest question was who finally killed Sunil and for what purpose. The place where the police found Sunil’s body was once again investigated. The route to and from there was seen completely.

All the CCTV footage of the area was investigated. Based on CCTV footage, the police came to know that a Scorpio car was present that night near the scene of crime. Where some people were seen running. Police identified 14 Scorpio cars. Based on the investigation of these 14 vehicles, the police found a vehicle. The police came to know that Manjeet, a resident of Biharipur, Delhi, was using this vehicle.

DCP North East Ved Prakash Surya believed that on the night of December 25, both Nitin, a resident of Biharipur and Manjeet of Sonia Vihar were sitting in a car and drinking liquor near Nitin’s dairy farm. Then both of them saw that a man was walking near the dairy farm, both of them thought that he was a thief, then both of them forced the man into the car and beat him up.

The person they were fighting with was Sunil. Sunil also drank alcohol. Sunil tried hard to save himself but both of them were constantly beating him. Then a fellow named Praveen also reached there and he also beat Sunil. The three together hit Sunil with a pole and the ground felt that Sunil was dead, and then he escaped by throwing Sunil into the same empty plot.

Police have arrested Manjeet and Praveen after much effort but Nitin is still absconding. DCP Ved Prakash Surya says that Nitin is being searched. Police have also recovered that Scorpio car involved in the incident.

