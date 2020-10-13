new Delhi: To tackle pollution caused by burning of straw, spraying of fields made with bio decomposer technology has started in Delhi from today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started the spraying process in Hiranki village of Narela. Pusa Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) of Delhi has developed this technique. Spraying has been started from a 3-acre field.

According to the information, there are about 2000 acres of non-basmati cultivated land in Delhi, in which straw is grown. Out of that, permission has been received from farmers of Delhi for spraying about 1500 acres of land and negotiations are on with the rest.

Team of scientists is collecting sample

From the field where the slurry is being sprayed, the team of scientists of Pusa Institute is also doing a sample collection from there. Principal Scientist of Pusa Research Institute, Dr. Livelyn Shukla, while explaining about the process after spraying, said that after spraying, the water that he gives for sowing of wheat will be released. After 15 days, this stubble will melt so that it will be sown easily. It melts to a great extent in 25 days. Even after 25 days, Pusa’s team will take samples from the field and when the wheat crop is cut in this soil, then they will also take samples.

Along with this, he told that this will show how much the amount of carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus and bacteria has increased. This will increase the fertility of the land. If there is a time period of 10-15 days between paddy harvesting and sowing of wheat, the land will be ready for the next crop after melting it in 15 days. It will take 30-40 days to become fully composted and will be worth sowing in 15 days.

What do farmers say about spraying in the fields?

The farmers whose fields are being sprayed with slurry say that before the government, a team went from village to village and told about the whole process. That is why they are not worried that there will be some problem in the next sowing. In the first week of November, we start sowing work till then it is expected that the land will be ready. If this is successful then the same technique will be used for stubble. Earlier, due to no way, they had to burn stubble because buyers do not get much.

Delhi government has made all arrangements – Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “To get rid of the problem of stubble burning, Pusa Institute has found a way to make slurry. This process started 10 days before today. There are about 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi where non Basmati paddy is grown. There is starch, which had to be burnt many times. Now this solution will be sprinkled here, which has been arranged by the Delhi government. “

Farmers do not need to pay for this

The Chief Minister said, “All the solution has been made by the Delhi Government and to sprinkle it, the tractor has been arranged and all the sprinklers have been made by the Delhi Government. The farmer does not have to pay any price for this. Within the next few days, 700-750 hectares will be sprayed and within 20-25 days all these stubble will turn into compost. The land will be ready in 20-25 days to sow the next crop. “

Land fertility and yield will increase

On what effect this will have on the farmers, Kejriwal said, “I hope that Pusa Institute has been experimenting on this for the last 4-5 years and what they claim is right and will benefit. So far the farmers have burnt it They used to burn useful bacteria that used to burn in the land. Now they will have to use manure less and the fertility of the land will increase and the yield will also increase. “

Smoke from neighboring state started coming to Delhi- Kejriwal

On the problem of stubble in neighboring states, the Chief Minister said, “I am concerned that the work of burning starch has started in the surrounding states again. Due to which the smoke is slowly reaching Delhi. Last 10 Pollution was under control in Delhi since the month, but now the pollution has started increasing. I am worried about the people of Delhi, the people of Punjab and Haryana. You think that the smoke that comes from Punjab to Delhi will reduce a little. But the village where the farmer is being forced to burn his stubble, you can think about how much pollution will be inside that village. The farmers of Punjab Haryana Uttar Pradesh are getting sad. The people of Delhi are getting sad and all the governments are closing their eyes. Sitting. I hope that other governments will also take concrete steps so that the farmers too can get relief from it and all the north India can get rid of pollution. “

CM targeted the center

Targeting the central government and neighboring states, Kejriwal said, “For the past many years, every year at this time, the whole of North India gets miserable due to pollution, but why is it that no steps are being taken? Don’t have to blem, everyone has to find a solution together. If the Delhi government can do it for 700 hectares, then other governments can also. When we started this, I tried very hard to contact the central government, if they wanted So some could work. We knew the Pusa technique too late. They also knew. Everyone has to be serious. “

It is worth noting that in order to convert parali into compost, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute has prepared a packet of 4 capsules worth Rs 20. From 25 capsules, 25 liters of liquids can be made for spraying on the straw and it can be used in 1 hectare.

To make liquids, first boil 100 grams of jaggery in 5 liters of water and after cooling, dissolve the capsule by mixing 50 grams of gram flour in the solution. After this, the solution has to be kept in a dark room for 10 days, after which the fluid is ready for spraying on the straw. The Delhi government has set up a manufacturing center in Khadkhadi Nahar village of Najafgarh where a large-scale slurry is under construction.

