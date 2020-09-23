Prashant Bhushan, convicted by the Supreme Court in the Twitt case, has been directed by the Bar Council of Delhi to appear on 23 October. The Bar Council of Delhi held a meeting for this and after taking cognizance of the letter of the Bar Council of India, Prashant Bhushan has been instructed to appear and at the same time has been asked to file the reply within 15 days.The Bar Council of Delhi met on 18 September. The letter written by the Bar Council of India was taken on the agenda in the meeting. After the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Prashant Bhushan, the Bar Council of India referred the case to the Bar Council of Delhi. After the conviction of Prashant Bhushan, after he was convicted by the Supreme Court, the Bar Council of India met in this case and passed a resolution saying that the content of the tweet by Prashant Bhushan requires a thorough examination. The Bar Council of India had asked the Bar Council of Delhi to pursue the case under the law.

Action will be taken if not presented

The Bar Council of India took cognizance of the teller written in this case and gave Prashant Bhushan 15 days to present his case. At the same time, Prashant Bhushan has been asked to appear in the office of Bar Council of Delhi on 23 October. If he wants it to be presented in a virtual way, he will inform the Bar Council three days in advance and it can also be presented through virtual conferencing. The Bar Council of Delhi has asked Prashant Bhushan that he either present himself or he can appear through a lawyer. It has also been said that if he does not file the reply within the stipulated time, then it will be considered that he does not want to reply. Also, if he does not appear then the Bar Council of Delhi will take action only in his absence.

Bar Council of India held a meeting

Significantly, the Bar Council of India held a meeting regarding this. The need to study Prashant Bhushan’s tweet and then the Supreme Court was given. The Bar Council of India had cited the Advocate Act 1961 for this and said that under it, the Bar Council of Delhi should conduct the case as Prashant Bhushan is registered under the Delhi Bar Council. The order was passed in the first meeting of the newly elected chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, Ramesh Gupta and other office bearers.