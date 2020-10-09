Schools will open in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy has said that the state schools will open from November 2. The CM made this announcement while launching Jagannana Vidya Kanuka in Vijayawada.

Schools will remain closed in Chhattisgarh The Chhattisgarh government said on Thursday that schools will be closed for the time being due to the situation of Corona in the state. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. There will also be no major event on the state’s foundation day on 1 November. There will be a state award distribution ceremony only at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Schools will be partially opened in Meghalaya The Government of Meghalaya has issued guidelines regarding opening of schools. Children from class 6 to 8 will be allowed to attend school only for consultancy. Students of class 9-10 will also be able to come for consultancy. Whether or not to study in the classroom can be decided on 14 or 15 October.

Haryana schools may open for classes 6-9 Haryana government can open school for children from class 6 to 9. Education Minister Kanwar Pal Singh said that if everything goes well from October 15 onwards, students of these classes will get permission to consult their teachers. Although the parent’s permission will be required. The state government has not yet taken the final decision.

Currently schools will be less bright Schools will open in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand from October 15. In some places, 10th-12th schools are being opened earlier, schools of 9-11 will be opened later. Right now there is a continuation of timing and brakes. Most parents are reluctant to sell school to children. In such a situation, wherever the schools will open from October 15, the attendance is likely to be less.

When will the school open? This is the biggest question in the minds of children and parents. The central government has also given permission to open secondary and primary schools after higher secondary. Some states have also decided to open schools as soon as they are exempted. But the threat of Kovid-19 is preventing many states from opening school doors. Schools will remain closed in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, including the capital Delhi. Several states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya have decided to open schools from October 15. Let’s know what are the latest updates about opening school.