new Delhi: The air quality of the country’s capital remained at the lowest level in eight months on Thursday. Pollution due to burning of stubble in the PM2.5 level of the city was only six per cent. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 312. Earlier this year the air quality level was so poor in February. The worst AQI 323 in Alipur and Wazipur in Delhi and the correct AQI 161 on Lodhi Road was recorded at 6 am on Friday.

The condition of the rest of Delhi this morning

Anand Vihar – 261

Rohini – 274

RK Puram – 246

Vivek Vihar – 297

Okhla Phase 2- 240

Sonia Vihar – 284

Dwarka Sector 8- 281

The PM10 level in Delhi-NCR increased to 300 micrograms per cubic meter at five o’clock on Thursday evening, which is the highest so far this season. PM10 levels in India are considered safe below 100 micrograms per cubic meter.

Let us tell, AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

50 teams deployed to monitor pollution

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar deployed 50 teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor the most polluted sites (hotspots) in the winter season in Delhi-NCR and also appealed to the Punjab government to ban burning of stubble That However, he said that stubble burning is not a big reason for air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

50 teams of CPCB will monitor the polluted sites of Delhi-NCR from October 15 to February 28 next year. He will go to Noida in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonipat in Haryana, Bhiwandi, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

