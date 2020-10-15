new Delhi: The gradual response action plan (GRAP) GRAP is being implemented from today amid poor air quality of the country’s capital. Delhi’s air quality has reached an eight-month low. Today the worst wind has been recorded in Delhi’s ITO. At the same time, the most accurate wind was recorded at Lodhi Road.

The condition of the rest of Delhi

Anand Vihar – 307

Rohini – 324

RK Puram – 304

Vivek Vihar – 359

Okhla Face Two – 302

ITO – 361

Sonia Vihar – 315

Dwarka Sector 8- 339

Lodhi Road – 170

How is AQI measuredThe

Explain that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, ’51’ and ‘100’ satisfactory, 101 and 200 ‘medium’, 201 and 300 ‘bad’, 301 and 400 ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

Explain that amid the ‘poor’ air quality levels of Delhi and NCR, a Supreme Court-monitored unit implemented the gradual response action plan (GRAP) from October 15, and in Delhi and neighboring Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, The ban on diesel generators was announced except for essential and emergency services in Faridabad and Gurgaon.

Also read-

Unlock 5 begins to operate in the country today, Gulzar will be in theaters after 7 months, viewers will have to follow these rules

Hathras case: CBI can interrogate four accused in Aligarh jail today