New Delhi With the knock of cold in the capital Delhi, the problem of pollution also increases. Talking about today, the pollution level in the capital Delhi is less than yesterday, but the situation is still not good. Delhi’s Hour All AQI (Air Quality Index) has been recorded at 269 hrs at 6 pm while it was recorded at 293 yesterday. Today, pollution levels have been recorded lower in other places than yesterday.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, AQI 241 has been registered in ITO, 151 in Lodhi Road, 249 in RK Puram. AQI level 240 has been seen on ITO at 6 am, which was 308 yesterday. 249 have been recorded in Anand Vihar, which was 279 yesterday.

Environmentalists have expressed concern that the process of stubble burning is increasing rapidly in Haryana and Punjab, due to which the level of pollution in the capital Delhi will increase in the coming days. Which is not good for the health of Delhiites.

Highest incidence of stubble burning in neighboring states in a day

On Sunday, the air quality in the capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category as the highest 1230 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in the neighboring states in this season. Stir burning of ‘PM2.5’ particles in Delhi’s atmosphere is 17 per cent. It was 19 percent on Saturday, 18 percent on Friday, about one percent on Wednesday and about three percent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday.

According to the meteorological department, the northwest winds are blowing during the day and bringing pollutants produced by burning straw. At night, pollutants accumulate due to freezing of air and decreasing temperature.

AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’ and 401 and so on. Between 500 is considered ‘serious’.

