Highlights: Stir burn of 17% in ‘PM2.5’ particles in Delhi’s environment

Air quality in the country’s capital Delhi was recorded in the “poor” category on Sunday.

The incidents of stubble burning are more in Punjab and Haryana this year than last year

In view of the danger of pollution in the capital of the country, every effort is being made by the Delhi government. Despite this, the graph of air pollution in Delhi is constantly increasing. The reason behind this is the incident of stubble burning in neighboring states. In the neighboring states adjacent to Delhi on Sunday, maximum 1230 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in one day in this season. Due to which the air quality on Sunday was recorded in the “poor” category.

According to information from a central agency, stubble burning in ‘PM2.5’ particles in Delhi’s atmosphere is 17 per cent. It was 19 percent on Saturday, 18 percent on Friday, about one percent on Wednesday, and about three percent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday. The average quality index (AQI) was recorded at 254 during 24 hours in the metropolis.



The 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 287 on Saturday. It was 239 on Friday, 315 on Thursday, which is the worst since February 12 this year. AQI was 320 that day. AQI between zero and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’ and 401 and so on. Between 500 is considered ‘serious’.

Wind is poisoned due to stubble burning

An official of the meteorological department said that the northwest winds are blowing during the day and bringing pollutants produced by burning straw. At night, pollutants accumulate due to freezing of air and decreasing temperature. According to the ‘Air Quality Monitoring and Weather Forecasting and Research System’ (Safar) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, there were 1230 incidents of stubble burning on Saturday in Haryana, Punjab and areas along the border, the highest in a single day this season.



More incidents of stubble burning in these states

The incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have been more in this season so far this year than last year. This is due to the premature harvesting of paddy and the unavailability of farm laborers due to the corona virus epidemic. Earlier, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the problem of pollution cannot be solved in a day and constant efforts are needed to deal with every factor.