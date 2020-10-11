Highlights: Accident on Delhi’s Shadipur flyover, car collided with tractor

Tractor was standing on the road, four people were riding in the car, three of them died

Police filed FIR against unknown, no arrests so far

At present, the fourth man is not in a condition to give a statement, badly injured

new Delhi

A terrible accident has happened in front of Kirti Nagar police station. A car collided with a tractor parked on the Shadipur flyover. The bump was so strong that the front section of the car and the side panel of the tractor were badly damaged. Tractors were filled with iron garters. Of the four occupants in the car, three were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while one is in critical condition. All the deceased were residents of Pandav Nagar in East Delhi. Police has registered an FIR against unknown people. At present, both the vehicles have been sealed and are being investigated.

According to police, the accident occurred after midnight. The four were returning to their homes when their car collided with a tractor parked on the Shadipur flyover. The driver of the tractor was not there at the time of the accident. According to reports, Rajesh Sharma (32), Charandeep Singh (38) and Tarun Gupta (42) were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Praveen Singh (38) has suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. He is currently not in a position to give a statement.

Rahul Rajput Murder Case: Girl not coming home due to fear, will testify against killer relatives

We were informed of the accident at around 1.30 pm. When we reached the spot, the car and tractor at the flyover were found in a damaged hall. The injured were admitted to the ABG Hospital in Moti Nagar. Deepak Purohit, DPC (West)

Police has registered an FIR against unknown people. But no one has been arrested so far. The matter is being investigated by sewing both the vehicles.