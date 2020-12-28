In the national capital Delhi, 757 new cases of Kovid have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. 75,210 samples of Kovid were tested in Delhi on Sunday, out of which 1.01% were found to be sample positive.

At the same time, 939 patients who were ill with Kovid in Delhi were cured, but 16 people were seriously ill due to this virus.

According to the report, the total number of Kovid patients in Delhi has now reached 6,22,851 and the number of patients recovering from this has now increased to 6,05,685.



A total of 83,51,048 samples have been investigated so far in Delhi, out of which the positivity rate is 7.46%. However, the number of deaths from Kovid has now increased to 10,453 in Delhi and the death rate has been recorded at 1.68%.

Meanwhile, the matter of relief is that the number of active patients of Kovid is also decreasing in Delhi. According to the report released on Sunday, there are now 6713 active patients of Kovid in Delhi.