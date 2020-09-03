Delhi Metro service will start in three phases DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh told that the Delhi Metro will be started in three different phases. Under the first phase, Metro operation will be started on the Yellow Line from 7 am on September 7. On 7th and 8th metro will run only on Yellow line and only during morning and evening peak hours. Rest of the time the service will be closed. On the 9th, the Metro will start running on the Blue Line and Pink Line, while on the 10th, the Metro on the Red, Green and Violet Line will also be started.

Metro will start running on every line by September 12 The second phase will start on the 11th, under which the Metro will start running on the Magenta and Gray lines. Also, the time limit for operating all the metro will be extended on that day. Under this, the metro will run from 7 am to 1 pm on the 11th and from 4 pm to 10 pm in the evening. In the third and last phase, from September 12, an attempt will be made to restore the service of the metro on all lines as usual and completely. From that day onwards, the airport express line will also start and the metro will start running on all lines from 6 am to 11 pm as per their earlier normal timings.

Wait 7 minutes for the next metro Running the metro does not mean that the train will stop at every station. Trains will skip the station in case of some difficulty. According to Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Affairs, initially the frequency of the metro will be between 5 and 7 minutes. The metro used to come in the first two and a half minutes, but this time the entire train will be sanitized after every trip.

What will change in timing and seating? The Metro will take more time to come, they will be stopped for 20-30 seconds instead of 10-20 seconds on the platform. This is so that passengers can climb while keeping a social distancing maintenance. Metro will stop for 60 seconds instead of 35-40 seconds at interchange stations. Each train will have 300-350 passengers, that means 50 to 60 people will be allowed to sit in one coach. Only three people will be able to go to the lift simultaneously. It is mandatory to maintain 1 meter of each other everywhere.

Complete care from station to coach Wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, sanitizing hands will be extremely important. Apart from this, only cashless journeys will be available initially. Neither people will get tokens to travel nor metro cards will be recharged through cash. The card has to be recharged only through digital means. Initially, not all the gates of the stations will be opened. When the metro operation becomes normal, the gates will be opened gradually. Preparations are also underway to reserve separate gates for entry and exit to maintain social distancing. That is, now you will not be able to enter the metro station from every gate, but only you will get entry from the entry gate and you will be able to exit from the exit gate.

Expensive masks at station It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks the whole time. If someone forgets to bring masks, then such people will get the facility to buy masks at the stations, but these masks will be costlier than the market price. That is, in lieu of not bringing a mask, you have to buy a mask by paying more money, so it would be better to leave the house wearing a mask.

Carry at least luggage To maintain social distancing, passengers will also have to follow the marking done inside the station, at the Concourse level, on the platform and inside the trains. Trains will be sanitized after every journey. If there is more congestion at a station, the train will not be stopped at that station immediately by informing the train operator from the control room. Checking and frisking may also take time. For this, passengers have been instructed to carry at least luggage and minimum items of metal.

Gurgaon will enter from the beginning, Noida will have to weight In the first phase, the metro will run between Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center. Currently, it has been decided to operate it between 4 am and 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. With this, the rapid metro operations will also start in the city. On the other hand, Noida Metro’s Aqua line will run between 7 and 11 in the morning and 5 to 9 in the evening from September 7. This plan will be initially for a week. The frequency of trains will be around 15 minutes. The trains will run on the blue line from 9 September. Magenta has not been decided since September 11 but Aqua has yet to be decided.

Time will gradually increase in Noida According to Noida Metro’s SOP, Metro will be available on the Aqua Line every 15 minutes. Here the train will stop more than 20 minutes on the platform. Whatever will be in the metro corona hotspot area, the gates will be kept closed. The lift will be closed.

Breaking the rules will be a big slander If you are thinking that you will get a chance to hangout sitting in the metro station as before or you will be able to gather and chillout with friends there, forget it. For the prevention of corona infection, all these cases will be taken very strict at the moment. No one will be allowed to stay in the station premises without further delay. Apart from this, special emphasis will be laid on ensuring compliance with rules. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that every station will be monitored directly from the control room of the metro and strict action will be taken against anyone if they are seen breaking the rules. He has also suggested to the DMRC to name and shame such people, to make their identity public, so that they get a lesson.

Invoice can be cut along with fine Durgashankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Affairs has suggested that smart cards of such people should be confiscated. There is a provision for imposing penalty, under which the metro staff or metro police can deduct the challan of such people. Some drastic steps can also be taken to prevent entry of such people to the metro station. The trains will also be monitored through cameras and if a person does not maintain social distancing, he can be taken off the train at the next station. Regarding the rules that people have to follow, announcements will be made inside the trains, these rules will be displayed everywhere in the station premises and people will also be made aware about it through promotional media and social media.

Delhi’s lifeline i.e. Delhi Metro will start running again from 7 September. After more than five months, Metro will open in a phased manner. A schedule has been issued for which line will be activated from when. When passengers reach the metro station on Monday, they will have to be two to four with many new protocols. The first step would be to control the crowd to keep entry and social distancing maintenance from a gate. Only asymptomatic people will get entry and there will be strict monitoring of mask and distance. No tokens will be available, only smart cards will work. Certain rules have been set regarding the presence of metro stations and coaches, which will be mandatory to follow. If you know then you will be saved from trouble.