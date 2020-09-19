new Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday that more than 500 additional ICU beds are now available for Kovid-19 patients. Jain said that this has happened after the recent order in which several private hospitals were asked to reserve a specified percentage of such beds for this purpose.

More than 500 ICU beds available for Kovid-19 patients

Jain had earlier said that an order was given last week that 80 percent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals should be reserved for Kovid-19 patients. He said on Friday that according to the Corona app, now more than 500 ICU beds are available for Kovid-19 patients.

Authorities said that 4,432 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi on Thursday, which increased the number of infected people to more than 2.34 lakhs in the city. Jain said that it is good that the death rate is less than one percent.

He said that the report of the sero-prevalence survey conducted in the first week of September will first be placed before the High Court.

Corona figures are increasing rapidly in Delhi

These days the figure of Corona in Delhi is increasing rapidly. On Thursday, more than 4400 cases of corona were reported in Delhi, while 38 people also died. At present, the number of corona-infected people in Delhi has crossed 2 lakh 34 thousand.

All schools will remain closed till 5th October in Delhi

All schools in the national capital Delhi will remain closed till October 5. The Delhi government has issued a circular this evening and informed about this. Meanwhile, the process of online class will continue as before. All the students will continue their studies through online classes.

In the order, it has also been said by the Delhi government that according to the old circular, teachers and staff can be called to school as before. With this, all the government, private, MCD and other schools have been instructed to inform parents, students and staff about this.

Corona virus: 1,330 new cases of corona reported in Jammu and Kashmir, figure exceeded 60 thousand

Corona virus: 3,842 new patients of infection, 17 died in Chhattisgarh