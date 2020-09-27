new Delhi: In the last 24 hours, 3292 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the capital Delhi. At the same time, 3739 patients have been discharged / migrated, while 42 people have died.

A total of 2,71,114 cases of corona virus have been reported so far in Delhi. These include 2,36,651 people recovered / discharged / migrated and 5235 deaths. At the same time, there are 29,228 active cases.

11,414 RTPCR / CBNAAT / TrueNat tests and 40,002 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 29,24,754 tests done so far: Government of Delhi https://t.co/OnNTUujX2j – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

According to the data released by the Delhi government, 11,414 RTPCR / CBNAAT / TrueNat tests and 40,002 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital today. A total of 29,24,754 tests have been done so far in Delhi.

Please tell that total 5992533 cases of corona virus have been reported in India so far. 956402 are active cases. So far 494167 people have been cured, while 94503 patients have died.

