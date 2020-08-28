On Friday, 1,808 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi. With this, the total number of corona patients in the national capital reached 1.69 lakh. Officials gave this information. The death toll from Corona in Delhi has increased to 4,389. This is the second consecutive day of August when more than 1,800 new cases have been reported in a single day. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department, twenty deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Thursday, there were 22 deaths and 1,840 fresh cases were reported.

13,550 active cases of Corona in Delhi

On Friday, the number of active cases in Delhi increased from 13,208 to 13,550. On June 23, 3,947 corona cases were reported in the national capital, the highest on any one day. The death toll from Kovid-19 in Delhi was 4,369 on Thursday. Friday’s bulletin said the death toll from corono virus infection increased to 4,389 and the total number of cases increased to 1,69,412.