A massive fire broke out in the PVC Sol factory in Narela area of ​​the capital Delhi on Thursday morning. 10 fire engines reached the spot on the information of the incident, are engaged in the task of extinguishing the fire. Fire department head Atul Garg said that no casualty has been reported yet.

According to the information, a fierce fire broke out in a ‘PVC Sol’ factory in Narela, outer Delhi, on Thursday morning. The work of extinguishing the fire was going on till the news was written. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a PVC sole manufacturing factory

in DSIDC Industrial Area, Narela; 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that they are trying to control the fire as soon as possible. DFS Director Atul Garg said that at around 11 am on Thursday, the fire incident was reported in the factory and 10 fire engines were sent to extinguish the fire. He said efforts were on to extinguish the fire.