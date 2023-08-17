Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 18:39

Hacker Walter Delgatti, known as Red, was heard for almost four hours by the Federal Police (PF) this Tuesday, 16, in Brasília, about the invasion of the systems of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

Lawyer Ariovaldo Moreira, who represents the hacker and accompanied the statement, claims that Walter Delgatti presented investigators with evidence that he received around R$40,000 from federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) to invade “any Judiciary system”.

The payment would have been split, R$14,000 in bank deposits and the rest in cash, according to the lawyer. The defense also clarified that today’s testimony was a “complement” to information that Delgatti had already provided last month in São Paulo.

He confessed that he invaded the CNJ systems in July, when he was arrested preventively in Operation 3FA, and implicated the deputy and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

A false arrest warrant against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was issued. The attack took place in January. “Let the arrest warrant be issued against myself, Alexandre de Moraes. Publish yourself, summon yourself and make the L “, said the document.

In a statement this Tuesday, Delgatti again said that the invasion of the CNJ was negotiated with Carla Zambelli. The deputy, in turn, claims that she hired the hacker to maintain her website. She would be heard by the PF at the beginning of the month, but the testimony was postponed at the request of the defense.

The hacker also claims that he personally met Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace in August 2022, and that the former president questioned whether he could invade the polls.

WITH THE WORD, THE DEPUTY CARLA ZAMBELLI

The report contacted the deputy and was still waiting for a response until the publication of this text. The space is open for manifestation.