Bodega Delgado Zuleta, whose origins in Sanlúcar de Barrameda date back to 1719, celebrates its 280th anniversary with the launch of a special manzanilla. The company bills about two million of euros, exported since the 60s, and its wines reach the US and Canada; all of Europe; Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and all of Asia; “and even countries as far away and unknown to us as Kazakhstanwhere our manzanillas and sherry wines already arrive,” explains its general director, José Federico Carvajal.

Delgado Zuleta, which is now headed by the ninth generation of the family, markets brands such as La Goya and Barbiana. “Currently, we invoice about two million euros and production is around 50,000 boxes of twelve bottles of wine,” explains Carvajal.

The company has very defined commercial channels. “He 95% of our production goes to the hospitality industry and in food we only work with Andalusian and local chains,” continues Carvajal. To this is added foreign trade. “The company began exporting at the end of the 60s. And currently, we are in more than twenty countries,” says the businessman.

Support from Andalusia TRADE

In this evolution, it has had the support of the Government of Andalusia, through Andalucía TRADE. “Andalusia TRADE It has allowed us to reach countries and buyers that we would never have thought of. We have a fluid relationship with a great future ahead of us,” confesses José Federico Carvajal.

“For 2024 we are planning to launch two very interesting new products: one will be a chamomile to commemorate the 280th anniversary of the winery. In the medium term what we want is to go growing more in export markets“he concludes.

Andalucía TRADE has put Delgado Zuleta as an example of a success story of Andalusian exporting companies.