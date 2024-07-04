Mexico City.- Mario Delgado, appointed this Thursday as the next Secretary of Public Education, promised to engage in dialogue with the teaching profession and to address issues such as retirement.

The current national president of Morena told the country’s teachers that he recognizes their leading role in education.

For this reason, he pledged to continue the dialogue initiated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in addition to resolving some “pending agendas.”

Among the pending issues, she pointed out resolving the issue of pensions from ISSSTE and the Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers (Usicamm), which Sheinbaum promised to review during her campaign.

“There are very clear issues that the President-elect has set regarding education. First, to tell the teachers that we are going to be their allies, that we recognize their leading role in education and we are going to closely follow this dialogue that the President of the Republic has undertaken, to resolve some pending agendas, such as the issue of ISSSTE pensions and also the case of USICAMM.

“Dr. Sheinbaum has expressed her support for solving these two problems. Of course, the government is now in charge of this,” she said.

Delgado added that other priorities of the department under his charge will be the implementation of universal scholarships for students of public schools promised by Sheinbaum during her campaign.

The goal, he reiterated, will be to benefit 21 million students, six of them in secondary school, starting next year.

The leader of Morena said that he will also continue to support the New Mexican School, the educational model proposed by the current government to “give a different path to the country’s education.”

“We have to strengthen it, we have to work on that model of the New Mexican School,” he said.

She announced that she will continue with the programs La Escuela es Nuestra, a program that will also begin with extended hours with the aim of giving girls and boys access to culture and arts classes.

In terms of higher secondary education, he added, the next President’s instructions are to review all the models that exist at that educational level and build the necessary high schools.

The above, he said, was done with the aim of finally ending the famous Comipems test and ensuring that all young people who want to study can do so.

Delgado also promised to work closely with the new Secretary of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation, who will be in charge of Rosaura Ruiz.

“The priority will be to guarantee free higher education. We will also support the creation of two new universities: Rosario Castellanos and the University of Health, which will be the responsibility of the Science Secretariat, and generate additional spaces in higher education,” he said.