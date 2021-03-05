The State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, remains in the eye of the political and judicial hurricane. To the marking that United We has imposed on him to give explanations in Congress about his meeting with the director of the digital ‘OK Diario’ in an apartment in Madrid, shortly after knowing the release of José Manuel Villarejo, the references are added that appear in the summary of the ‘Tandem case’ on the relationship between Delgado and the retired commissioner.

The case includes at least two direct annotations on this link in a diary intervened on the accused after his arrest in November 2017. Specifically, they are from May and July of that year, and in one of them Villarejo highlights the “high level” of complicity with the then prosecutor of the National Court. “Very determined that I give you information on terrorism. High level of complicity “(it is understood ‘complicity’), Villarejo recorded after supposedly meeting with Delgado.

In the same way, the summary that a court of the National Court instructs includes two audios released in 2018 about one more meeting that took place nine years earlier in a restaurant in Madrid. In that appointment recorded by Villarejo, there was also the current partner of the attorney general, Baltasar Garzón.

THE THREE SCORES 2009. It was the meal at the Rianxo restaurant in Madrid recorded by Villarejo and in which Delgado was primed with Marlaska. 2017. Villarejo notes in May the lunch of another accused commissioner, Carlos Salamanca, with “Lola”, Garzón and Judge Andreu. 2017. “Very determined that I give you information on terrorism. High level of complicity, Villarejo registers in his diary in July.

Precisely, the former judge is the owner of the apartment in the center of Madrid where Delgado and his number two, Álvaro García Ortíz, met last Wednesday with the director of ‘OK Diario’, Eduardo Inda, and his deputy Manuel Cerdán. A medium that has released recordings of Villarejo and that, according to United We Can, acts in collusion with the retired police command, as their agendas, to which this newspaper has had access, would demonstrate.

The information of the meeting was disclosed by the digital ‘Context’ and has not been denied. What’s more, the official social media channel of the Attorney General’s Office released on Thursday an interview with Delgado conducted by the Inda media to confront the rumors and justify the meeting after the announcement of Villarejo’s release from prison. As an anecdote, in this news the head of the Public Ministry appears in a photo with a white mask and in the video of ‘Contexto’, the one who hides behind his bodyguards after leaving Garzón’s apartment, wears a black one.

Possible conflict of interest



This vicious circle would include another element not minor due to the possible conflict of interest that Delgado would incur: Garzón is the defense attorney for several investigating commissioners who worked with Villarejo in his vigilante operations. In short, that the attorney general’s partner has a direct interest in the investigation of the case.

The Association of Prosecutors, the majority in the career, wondered precisely about compliance with the ethical code by the head of the Public Ministry after learning of the meeting with Inda. Another issue that has not gone unnoticed now is the abrupt departure of one of the two prosecutors from the ‘Villarejo case’ last October. With the unanimous endorsement of the Fiscal Council (advisory body of the attorney general), Delgado refused to grant a fixed position in Anticorruption to Ignacio Stampa and left him out of the case after being questioned about his closeness to the lawyer of Podemos, party person in the case of the National Court.

In September 2018, after the broadcast of the audio of the meal with Garzón, Villarejo and other diners by the digital ‘Moncloa.com’, the then Minister of Justice described that publication as an “attack” on State institutions and the Government. And he assured that the meaning of those audios was manipulated. “The recordings are pasted, cut and edited,” he said then, despite which it was rejected by Congress.

A week before giving these explanations, Justice issued a statement in which it affirmed that Delgado had not maintained a relationship of “any kind” with the retired commissioner in his time as a prosecutor, although he later reduced it to the “professional” field. “I have never had a relationship with the lawyer Villarejo and with the police Villarejo only three encounters,” he added. Those occasions were three meals: a first, in which they “greeted each other”; the second, to which the 2009 audios belong; and the third, in mid-2017, was organized by Garzón.