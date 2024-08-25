Mexico City.– The national leader of Morena and future head of the SEP, Mario Delgado, called on federal legislators of the PT to give a “great farewell gift” to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with the approval of all his reform initiatives.

At the plenary meeting of PT legislators, the Morena member acknowledged that his allies have already started working in anticipation of the intense days of work that await them with the installation of the Congress of the Union on September 1.

Delgado encouraged his allies to participate in these “stellar times” in the country’s history, but warned them that there will be no rest. “Help us this month of September. There will be no rest. Everything is scheduled minute by minute to be able to push forward the reform of the Judicial Branch and other reforms that we want the president to take home as a great gift, as a great farewell,” he said.

“It is a great tribute that we must pay to a giant of our country’s history, one that we will surely not see for many generations,” he continued.

The Morena leader told the PT legislators that they have to give President López Obrador the opportunity to take the Judicial Reform as another achievement, because, as he said, in a few years when justice is part of everyday life, the Tabasco native will be remembered as the one who helped change this power at its roots. “(AMLO) was the one who called on the people of Mexico to have, to give a qualified majority to President Claudia Sheinbaum to be able to change this power at its roots, since it has so many interests that protect it,” he said.

Rejects ambassador’s allegations

Delgado also said it was strange that the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, had spoken out against judicial reform.

“It is strange that he is surprised by the choice of judges when he comes from a country where judges are elected,” he said. “So, we reject the ambassador’s remarks and we must say it clearly and we must condemn these attacks that come from abroad and at the same time are financing Mr. Claudio X González,” he accused.