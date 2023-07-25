Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Delphi Contemporary Dance is celebrating three decades on stage and to commemorate such an important occasion, the company will present the choreographies minimum of Victor Manuel Ruiz and the premiere of Oxide of Claudia LaVista the next July 29, in the main hall of the Palacio de Bellas Artes.

They honor their history

under the program “Unfathomable Landscapes”, Delphi Contemporary Dance he plans to honor his thirty years of artistic career with two pieces that reflect on the walls, real and symbolic, and that pose the metamorphosis between the dancer who transforms into a wild animal and the current furious extrahuman of the great metropolis.

For Claudia Lavista, director of Delphiit was a challenge to create a program that would recapitulate the history of the company and show its essence today.

“When you talk about a group that turns 30, you talk about people’s lives, it’s not just 30 years of a group in the abstract, but specifically 30 years in the life of a very broad work team and that it has also been changing and renewing”, he affirmed.

During the presentation there will be the participation of Safa Percussion Ensembleof the visual artist Aurelio Palomino and of the Mazatlan photographer Martín Gavica, who will offer an exhibition of his works.

“We wanted to celebrate this anniversary with something that has characterized us all this time, which is collaborative projects,” Lavista commented.