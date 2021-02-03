In the latest daily report, the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported 9,695 new cases of coronavirus, so that those infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic are close to two million. Among those figures, there are proper names, among them that of Delfina Merino, the Las Leonas player whose positive was known in the last hours.

According to the Argentine Hockey Confederation (CAH), the forward underwent the routine PCR test like the rest of her teammates prior to Tuesday’s trip to Mar del Plata, where the Argentine team will continue with its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics . Upon learning of her positive, she was immediately disaffected and was isolated in her apartment.

“After the routine PCR tests carried out on the members of the national teams as part of the sanitary controls, the positive case of Delfina Merino was detected, who, on the recommendation of the CAH medical staff, was isolated. For this reason, she will not participate during the first days of the concentration that the Lionesses will carry out in Mar del Plata and will join the squad once it has the epidemiological discharge, “the CAH said in a statement posted on its Instagram account.

In this way, Merino could not travel to Mar del Plata with her teammates, although it is expected that she can later join the concentration that will last until February 16. Los Leones are already there.

In Mar del Plata, Las Leonas will perform physical and field work at the Pan American Stadium, under the supervision of Carlos Retegui, national director of the selected teams.

In this 2021, the women’s team already had a series of friendlies against India, at Cenard, whose balance was two wins and a draw.

In Mar del Plata, the players summoned are Agustina Albertario, Agostina Alonso, Clara Barberi, María Noel Barrionuevo, Constanza Cerundolo, Cristina Cosentino, Valentina Costa Biondi, Silvina D’Elía, Inés Delpech, Bárbara Dichiara, Bianca Donati, María Emilia Forcherio, Agustina Gorzelany, María José Granatto, María Victoria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas, Rosario Luchetti, Sol Pagella, Sofía Maccari, Valentina Raposo, Micaela Retegui, Victoria Sauze, Mariana Scandura, Belén Succi, Delfina Thome, Sofía Toccalino and Eugenia Trinchinetti.