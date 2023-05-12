23 days before the next elections for governor of the State of Mexico, the morenista, Delfina Gomezgot a double digit lead about his opponent from the PRI, Alejandra Del Moralin the intention to vote, according to a survey carried out by the pollster Mendoza Blanco & Asociados.

According to these results, when asking respondents: “If today were the election for Governor of the State of Mexico, who would you vote for?61.9 percent of the participants responded in favor of the candidate for Morena, PT and PVEM, Delfina Gómez.

Meanwhile he 38.1 percent indicated that he would do it for Alejandra Del Moral, PRI candidate in coalition with PAN, PRD and Nueva Alianza. This means that between the only two candidates for the governorship of the State of Mexico there is a difference of 23.8, to 0.02 points of 24.

This survey also questioned the participants regarding the continuity of management, with the question “What is better for the State of Mexico at this time, that the PRI continue to govern or that there is a change of party in the Government?” to which, 65 percent of those surveyed responded in favor of a change of party in government, while 24 percent believed that the PRI should continue to govern.

Delfina Gómez with a double-digit advantage over Alejandra Del Moral, reveals a survey. Photo: Morena

Also, when questioning “Which of the candidates represents the change you want for the State of Mexico?”58 percent answered in favor of the teacher Delfina Gómez and 31 percent in favor of Alejandra Del Moral.

21 days after the end of the political campaigns, to the question “If today were the election for Governor of the State of Mexico, for which party would you vote?” Morena registered 46.4 percent of the preferences, against the PRI’s 19.7 percent, that is, a difference of 26.7 points.

Delfina Gómez with a double-digit advantage over Alejandra Del Moral, reveals a survey. Photo: Morena

The data in the section Expectation of Triumph establish that, to the question of “Regardless of who you vote for, who do you think will win the next gubernatorial election?”63 percent answered in favor of Delfina Gómez, while 25 percent answered that Alejandra del Moral.

The opinion study of Mendoza Blanco & Asociados was carried out during the period of April 28 to 30, 2023considering all citizens with voter identification in the Mexico statethe surveys were applied face to face at the addresses of the interviewees through mobile devices.

You can consult the aforementioned survey HERE.