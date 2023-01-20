They use polls as a compass. That is why they are lost. Florestan.

It has always been said that the elections in the state of Mexico are the political laboratory of the presidential elections, a year later.

But this has never been true, because the PRI has always won there, having lost the presidency of the Republic three times, 2000, 2006 and 2018.

However, this time it can indeed be that laboratory, but not for the elections but for López Obrador and the election of his candidate.

I explain.

Today, the president’s candidate continues to be Claudia Sheinbaum, who is in low moments and holds her own because her parishioners see in her the will of their Messiah. That is, they support her because she supports López Obrador. Next are Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Ricardo Monreal.

Now I come to the point. Delfina Gómez is the least competitive candidate that the left has presented in that state due to the electoral delinquency rulings and for not having López Obrador as a speaker on their campaign stands today, like six years ago, when the people of Mexico voted more for him than for her, and it didn’t even reach them.

Now, if the teacher wins these elections, she will confirm that she can win the presidency again in 2024 with anyone, especially with whom today she does not appear as the most powerful candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum

But if he loses that entity in June, López Obrador will have to accept that he no longer wins with just anyone, that his popularity is not enough to endorse, and that his candidate has to contribute because we are no longer in those times when they boasted that if he ran a cow, or an ox, won one or the other, because they voted for him.

For this reason, now yes, the state of Mexico is a political-electoral laboratory, but for the most important decision of López Obrador: his presidential candidate.

remnants

1. TURBULENCE.- The Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, told me yesterday that by April or May, the degradation of the United States aeronautical authorities, decreed in May 2021, will be resolved, when the 4-T said that it would resolve it in five months. We will go for two years and in which Mexican airlines will continue without establishing new routes to and from that country;

2. MEETING.- On Wednesday at noon, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval met for three hours with the most important businessmen in Mexico, to whom he detailed the progress and budgets of all their works. They finished at three; Y

3. DAMAGES.- The Mexican Insurance Association announced that in the SEDENA operation to capture the drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán at his home in Culiacán, on the 5th, 256 vehicles were stolen and burned, which portrays the force of organized crime, being the more serious, the balance of 29 deaths, ten soldiers, and more than fifty wounded.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.