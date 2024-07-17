Club and company have entered into a partnership to carry out laboratory and imaging tests on players

The diagnostic medicine company in the Northeast, Delfin Diagnostic Intelligence has just closed a sponsorship with Sports Club Victory (BA). The company was chosen to, together with the Club’s Medical Department, monitor and recover youth and professional athletes.

“Vitória has been restructuring itself to offer the best that is available on the market for athletes in all departments, as we understand that every detail makes a difference and, therefore, we are extremely pleased to announce yet another successful partnership, this time with Delfin, a company with over 40 years of experience”said Fábio Mota, president of Vitória, in a statement.

The players’ examinations may be monitored and discussed by the Club’s Medical Committee and by the group of specialist radiologists at Delfin.

The company will also have its brand inserted on advertising boards at the Manoel Barradas Stadium (Barradão), in backdrop (advertising boards that appear in the background during interviews) and at the team’s Training Center and will carry out marketing actions together with the Club.

According to Delfin’s medical directors, Drs Thais Gonzalez and Fernanda Gonzalez, this partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to caring for its patients, ensuring a quick and assertive diagnosis in the evaluation of Esporte Clube Vitória athletes.

“Delfin has a team of specialized and qualified doctors in this segment, which, combined with the technological park, location of our units, quick access to images of the exams performed and direct communication with the club’s Medical Department, will enable rapid assessment and decision-making, which are essential for the management of professional players. Being able to participate in this project is a source of great pride and satisfaction.”say the doctors.