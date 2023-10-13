Home page World

X, formerly Twitter, is taking action against content linked to the radical Islamic group Hamas by deleting hundreds of accounts.

In an unprecedented move that reflects growing tensions between social media platforms and government authorities, Twitter recently deleted hundreds of user accounts with ties to the radical Islamic group Hamas. This measure came in direct response to the significant political pressure exerted by the European Union, particularly following the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

Linda Yaccarino, the head of Twitter, emphasized the company’s commitment to responding to requests from law enforcement agencies worldwide, including EU member states. This statement came after the EU Commission harshly criticized the company two days ago for failing to take action against illegal content linked to the attacks. The Commission had given Twitter a 24-hour ultimatum to provide a ‘quick, accurate and complete response’ to the issue.

Interestingly, Yaccarino did not directly address the specific content addressed by the commission, including doctored images, video game clips and the spread of misinformation. Instead, it called on the Commission to provide Twitter with specific details about the alleged violations in order to conduct appropriate investigations.

Elon Musks gets involved: List of violations

This development echoes the initial reactions of owner Elon Musk, who in a response to the EU called for the specific violations to be listed ‘for the public to see’. However, the EU Commission countered and emphasized that Twitter was already well informed through reports from its users and the authorities about the spread of misinformation and the glorification of violence. Musk, for his part, continued to be clueless about the exact complaints.

Amid this controversy, the EU also reminded Meta, Facebook’s parent company, their legal obligations to fulfill. This underlines the growing concern and desire of regulators to curb the spread of content that glorifies violence and promotes misinformation on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram contain.