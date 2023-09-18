It seems like a joke, but a few months have passed since a historic event occurred in the world of cinema, that was precisely the premiere of Super Mario Bros., a film that until recently became the highest grossing film of the year. And although it is no longer a topic that is almost talked about, they have released a couple of scenes that were not included in the final footage that people saw in their favorite room.

In these scenes we can, as Mario offers to Peach visit the city of Brooklyn after defeating evil, also another in the Luigi He encourages his brother to fight to save all the kingdoms and finally, we see one more in which they defeat rivals with the power of the star. These have been shared by its animators in some clips on the internet.

You have to check it:

Woke up this morning to find current fully-animated deleted footage from the Mario movie!

Well, I found another deleted scene here. Makes me think if the final battle in Brooklyn was originally set at late nighttime, but I can't think if this is an animation test or an actual deleted scene

It is worth mentioning that the film is currently not available to watch with any streaming subscription, but rather you have to pay to watch it on the different platforms individually, either by purchasing or renting. Furthermore, Blu Ray has not officially arrived in our region, it must be imported through stores; The good thing is that the dubbing is included.

On the other hand, a sequel has been confirmed shortly after its premiere in April, and that is due to the great reception it received from the public, filling movie theaters during its first week available. That has led to rumors regarding an expansion of the film universe. Nintendothere has been a lot of talk about an adaptation of the saga Zelda.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is available for rent and sale.

