Experts advised deleting the “iRecorder” application used to record the screen because of what they described as “skillful theft of files and images.”

The app uses the phone’s microphone every 15 minutes, for unknown purposes.

“It’s interesting that the app passed the initial tests to access the Google Play Store, but it was the update that carried the malicious activity,” said Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity consultant.

Although the application has been removed from Google Play, it is recommended to completely uninstall it from the phone.