By Jonathan Spicer and Gleb Garanich

ISTANBUL/KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey on Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Ukraine seeking a ceasefire without compromising territory or sovereignty. , while his forces have pushed the Russians back in Kiev.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed delegations from both sides in an Istanbul palace, saying it was up to them to “stop this tragedy”. Ukrainian television reported that negotiations began with “a cold reception” and no handshake.

Ukraine and the United States have little hope of an immediate breakthrough. But the resumption of face-to-face talks is an important first step towards a ceasefire in a Russian invasion that is stalled on most fronts but inflicting terrible suffering on civilians trapped in besieged cities.

With more than a month into the war, the biggest attack on a European country since World War II, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and wounded, and Russia’s economy has been hit by sanctions.

In the southern port city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces since the early days of the war, some 5,000 people were killed, including about 210 children, according to unverifiable data from the mayor.

In parts of the city now occupied by Russian troops, the few visible residents looked like ghosts among charred, bombed-out apartment blocks. A little girl in a pink coat and yellow knit cap played with a stick in the ruins as explosions crackled in the distance. Someone was digging through the rubble with a wheelbarrow.

“Look at our food reserve. We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions,” said Irina, an engineer, in her apartment where windows were smashed. They were making soup on a makeshift stove on the stairs.

Elsewhere, however, Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent days, recapturing territory from Russian troops around Kiev in the northeast and south, while the invasion of Moscow has stalled in the face of heavy resistance.

An area recaptured by Ukrainian forces northeast of the capital on a road towards the village of Rusaniv was littered with burnt-out tanks and pieces of Russian uniforms. Neighboring houses were destroyed. A Ukrainian in uniform was digging a hole in the ground to bury the charred remains of a Russian soldier.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said of the negotiations in Turkey: “We are not negotiating people, land or sovereignty.”

“The minimum program will be humanitarian issues, and the maximum program is to reach an agreement on a ceasefire,” he said on national television.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia has largely completed the first phase of its military strike, degraded Ukraine’s military capabilities and will now focus on areas claimed by separatists in the southeast.

Moscow made a similar statement late last week, interpreted in the West as a sign that it was giving up on initial goals of toppling the government in Kiev after failing to seize the capital.

Russia calls its mission a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. The West says an unprovoked invasion has been launched.

A senior US State Department official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not seem willing to make concessions to end the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the negotiations so far have not produced any substantial progress, but it is important that they continue in person.

