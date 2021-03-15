A delegation of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, led by the leader of the parliamentary faction, Muhammad Raad, arrived on Monday, March 15, for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry. It is reported by “RIA News“.

It is clarified that the last time Raad visited Russia was in 2011.

On March 9, it was reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

Among other things, Lavrov and Hariri then exchanged views on the situation in Lebanon. The parties also discussed issues of strengthening Russian-Lebanese relations and the fight against coronavirus.

The day before, Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun said at a security meeting in Yarza that the army, against the backdrop of a difficult economic and political situation in the country, supports and defends the people’s right to peaceful expression of their opinions, but rejects encroachments on public and private property.

On March 6, Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diyab said the country was on the brink of a public explosion amid the deepening crisis.

In early March, a protest action with road blocking began in Lebanon. The demonstrators blocked the center of Beirut, the main metropolitan highways, as well as highways in the south, north and east of the country with burning tires. The protesters demanded that the authorities start real actions to get out of the economic crisis and improve life.

Lebanon has been going through a deep economic and political crisis since autumn 2019. During this time, two governments have resigned.