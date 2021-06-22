Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó will send an anti-Chavista delegation to the US and Europe to discuss the phasing out of sanctions on Venezuela| Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó announced last week that an anti-Chavista delegation will travel to Europe and the United States to seek support for his National Salvation Plan, which has as one of its pillars negotiations with the Nicolás Maduro regime to that free elections be called in the country.

According to Guaidó, one of the objectives of the trip will be to articulate a possible progressive relaxation of sanctions against Venezuela in order to bargain with the dictator in exchange for conditions that allow the country’s return to democracy.

“There is a clear interest of the regime at this moment in the progressive lifting of sanctions (…). It is part of what we are going to articulate with our allies. We have already made progress on this a year ago, there is already a first working document,” said Guaidó at a press conference . According to the opposition leader, “Venezuela needs an agreement that will generate progress”, therefore, it will discuss with international partners “the progressive lifting of sanctions”.

Maduro said in May that he was willing to talk to “all the opposition”.

Norwegian mediation

According to Venezuelan political analyst Benigno Alarcón, director of the Center for Political and Government Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), this essay on negotiation between the opposition and the Chavez regime is being brokered, again, by Norway. He even believes that the initiative for this dialogue came from the Norwegians, who were in Venezuela before Guaidó announced the National Salvation Plan.

In this new international trip, the delegation from Guaidó intends to coordinate efforts to negotiate international sanctions against the regime. “Basically what we want is that the international community and the negotiating table are not two divorced efforts, but two efforts with some level of coordination so that, as they make agreements, they can also use the negotiations to put pressure on or reward the fact that some agreements become possible and that these agreements are fulfilled,” explained Alarcón.

Pressure on Mature

But all this movement is unlikely to cause any change in Venezuelan policy. Despite international sanctions and the country’s serious economic crisis, Nicolás Maduro is managing to remain in power, using repression to quell any attempt to uprising or protest against the government. There needs to be a lot of pressure on Maduro for him to accept the opposition’s petitions. Guaidó knows this very well and is playing with the pieces he has at his disposal.

“It is necessary to seek formulas so that the pressure is much more efficient and effective and that this can force the government to accept the need for some changes and [aceitar] some electoral conditions,” opined the political scientist.

That pressure could come from the streets of Venezuela, with massive protests against Maduro, but Guaidó’s opposition has failed to regain the popular excitement seen in early 2019, when he was proclaimed president of Venezuela by the National Assembly. The resumption of protests is part of the National Salvation Plan, but so far, according to Alarcón, the opposition has failed to increase internal pressure against the regime.

“Here, mobilizations, protests, are things that have disappeared on more than one occasion, so to speak, and stopped occurring for more or less long periods and then reappear again. So it’s very difficult to specify when they will reappear – I’m very sure that they will happen again – and what would be the detonator of these new protests”.