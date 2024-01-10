Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2024 – 20:29

Delegate Maurício Moscardi Grillo, who was part of the Operation Lava Jato task force in Curitiba at the beginning of the investigation, asked to leave the Federal Police. The dismissal was published this week in the Official Gazette.

He was part of the team that began investigations into the corruption scandal that would soon hit Petrobras and shake the political world. The case broke out after the resumption, in 2013, of an investigation that had been suspended for four years.

It was the delegate who led Operation Carne Fraca, an offshoot of Lava Jato that dragged giants in the meat and processed sector, such as JBS and BRF, into the center of a scheme to circumvent sanitary parameters.

Grillo leaves the PF, after more than 20 years, to pursue a career in the private sector. He was hired by a law firm in Curitiba to provide consultancy in the areas of compliance and criminal law, as reported by SBT News.

To the Estadão, states that he has gone through “glorifying” and “difficult” moments over the last few years in public service. He also says that the decision was not easy, but that he believes that his experience can help promote “necessary adjustments” in the private sector.

“I leave with the certainty of having done my utmost to elevate the name of our PF. The private sector needs and has been investing in trained professionals who can guarantee compliance with laws for the benefit of strong business groups,” she states. “I will continue to seek compliance with the law.”

The delegate was previously head of the Special Group for Sensitive and Special Investigations and the PF Intelligence Sector in Paraná. He also has experience in combating criminal factions, drug trafficking and crimes against the financial system.

His last post was in the Legal Support and Judicial Monitoring Division in Curitiba, where he had less firepower.

With the advance of Java Jato, he was administratively punished for the wiretaps found in the special cell where money changer Alberto Youssef, the center of the investigation, was detained at the PF superintendency in Curitiba. The punishment, however, was annulled by the Ministry of Justice.