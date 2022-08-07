





The Civil Police of Rio says they have no doubts about the involvement of the German consular agent Uwe Herbert Hahn in the death of her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, which took place on the night of Friday, 5th, in the penthouse where they lived, in a building in Ipanema, in the south of the city. Hahn was arrested in the act on Saturday, 6, and will remain in jail, according to the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio (TJ-RJ). This Sunday, 7, Hahn went through a custody hearing and had the arrest in the act converted into preventive.

The German was arrested by the assistant delegate of the 14th DP (Leblon), Camila Lourenço, responsible for the investigations. “The conclusions were based on technical-scientific expertise, necropsy and local expertise, which safely point out injuries resulting from blunt actions. They were scattered all over the body, old and recent, and suggest that there had been a beating,” said Camila.

Agents from the 14th DP and experts from the Civil Police spent Saturday, 6th, analyzing the apartment where the couple lived. In an initial conversation held on the spot, Hahn claimed that his companion had been sick and passed out, hitting his face on the floor. He later reiterated the statements in a statement given at the police station.

The autopsy examination, however, indicated that the victim’s body had more than 30 injuries, some of them old, not compatible with a fall. In addition, the cause of death was identified as head trauma caused by blunt force action. Police forensics at the apartment also indicated signs of a physical struggle.

“The consul’s version turns out to be fragile, unlikely. He alleges that his companion had a sudden outbreak, got up from the sofa, ran towards the terrace, tripped and hit his face on the floor. But the cause of death, neck injury, is incompatible with this version,” said the delegate. “There was an anal injury, the house full of blood and feces. The house was in complete disarray, very dirty, with feces everywhere. I feel safe to say that there was a beating.”

‘harmonious’ relationship

In addition to Uwe Herbert Hahn’s testimony, the police heard the couple’s secretary and the building’s doorman. He stated that the couple’s relationship “appeared to be peaceful, harmonious” and denied having witnessed an argument between them.

Due to his role as Germany’s representative in another country, there is little information about Uwe Hahn’s personal life. It is known that he was stationed in the United States for a while and that his next post would be in Haiti.

The German representation in the country, in turn, informed that it is in direct contact with the authorities, but could not provide further details because the investigations are ongoing and for security reasons.

The defense of Uwe Herbert Hahn did not make a public statement, as did the representative of the consulate in Rio – one of them accompanied the entire statement. At the police station and, later, in two requests for habeas corpus, duly denied, and in the custody hearing, the lawyers asked for the release of the German for “diplomatic immunity”.

For delegate Camila Lourenço, Hahn’s case does not fit into this question. “It was an intentional crime against life, inside an apartment, in national territory and has no relation to consular activities. I understand that the Vienna Convention does not apply to the case in question, which deals with pretrial detention. We are talking about arrest in the act”, said Lourenço.

No diplomatic immunity

The delegate said that the German seemed very confident in his “diplomatic immunity”. “He looked nervous, but I believe, this is a personal opinion, he was very confident in prison immunity, that he would not be put on trial in Brazil, he felt confident,” said the delegate. “But when he realized that the story would have a different ending, he started to look nervous, he got excited. He said he was devastated, ‘devastated’ was the expression he used, but it didn’t sound like it to me.”

Judge Rafael de Almeida Rezende, from the Custody Hearing Center, who decided to convert the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive detention, agreed with the delegate. “The arrest in flagrante delicto resulting from an intentional crime against life, committed inside the couple’s apartment (thus, outside the consular environment) has no relation to consular functions. Unlike diplomatic agents, consular agents can be arrested in flagrante delicto or preventively, except in cases of crimes committed in the exercise of their functions, which would be covered by immunity”, wrote the judge.

Rezende also maintained, in converting the arrest into preventive custody, that Hahn could interfere with the investigations if he were released. “Freedom at this procedural stage could entail serious burdens for the collection of evidence necessary for the judgment of the demand, especially in view of the probability of negatively influencing the testimony of witnesses, who would feel embarrassed or even intimidated in giving their testimony freely. It is noteworthy, at this point, that the apartment was cleaned before the forensic examination was carried out, a fact that, in itself, demonstrates that the freedom of the custodian could entail serious encumbrances in the collection of the necessary evidence for the judgment of the demand”, wrote the judge.

The German spent the night from Saturday to Sunday arrested at the Leblon police station. According to the delegate, he was calm throughout the night and had a coffee in the morning. Afterwards, he was sent to the Benfica Prison, in the north zone. The site serves as a screening point for Rio’s prison system and is where custody hearings are held.

The delegate is still awaiting the results of a toxicological test carried out on the victim, to find out if she would have been doped, and also the expertise on the cell phones of the two. For the delegate, the information from the phones can help determine the cause of the alleged crime.







