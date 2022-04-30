Irapuato, Guanajuato.- in the community Copalbelonging to the municipality of Irapuato, Guanajuato, complaints had already been made out loud, in the offices of the community delegate, by students towards the National Guard (GN), students asked on more than one occasion that the GN no longer continue operating in the area that has been considered for decades, home and territory of university students, due to the proximity to the campuses of the University of Guanajuato.

Young foreign students tend to stay in the community and pay their rent to attend university, all day it was normal to see students walking through the streets, however, with the arrival of the National Guard, this ceased to be more and more frequent and it had been happening since before the murder of Ángel Yael, an agronomy student who lost his life at the hands of an element of the corporation.

“Sometimes we have gone to the National Guard to ask for help and suddenly they tell us that it is not up to them, that we have to go to the Municipal Police and the students have complained a lot about the National Guard because if there are small groups living together , they approach them, they check them and at the time of their inspection, their belongings and money have been lost, that is, at the moment they check them, they are robbed,” said the delegate of the El Copal community, Jazmín Murillo.

Read more: Ángel Yael, a UG student, is fired on social media

The delegate of the Jazmín Murillo community She commented that the problems between students and GN had already existed since before Ángel Yael’s death, since she had already received at least five cases of students who felt threatened and uncomfortable before the federal corporation.

“All the time we said that it was preferable that the students were no longer on public roads, because who are we talking to, or what do we do if they don’t help us at all,” said Jazmín Murillo, a delegate from El Copal.

Jazmín Murillo was the spokesperson for the community and asked the authorities to withdraw the National Guard from university territory, because the population in general is very afraid to continue with daily life, after what happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 27, the day Angel Yael “N” was murdered and that has marked the hearts of all the inhabitants of The Copal.

Read more: CNDH investigates murder of Ángel Yael “N” UG student

“Right now what the community wants and what the student community asks is to remove them, get them out of there, they no longer want to see them. We are affected by what is happening, we are disconcerted, they are supposed to take care of us, take care of the students, people from the community do not want them there either, they are outraged because it could not have been a student, it could have been a person from the community who had been done that,” said Jazmín Murillo, a community delegate.

The delegate was in favor of the Municipal Police of Irapuato, He commented that they continue with patrols and when they see groups of young people late at night, they ask them to go home, without searching or threatening them as the National Guard has been doing. Jazmín Murillo commented that she prefers that the state take care of the students and not the federation.