Delegate Andrei Augusto Passos Rodrigues took office this Monday, 2, as director general of the Federal Police (PF). The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in Brasília.

Rodrigues replaces delegate Márcio Nunes – the fourth person to assume command of the corporation during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

The new head of the PF was responsible for the security of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the electoral campaign. After the election, he was assigned to the Justice and Public Safety Working Group and coordinated the Strategic Intelligence Working Group.

Throughout the campaign, the delegate asked for the opening of investigations to investigate threats to Lula. He also signed the request sent by the transition team to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the carrying of weapons in Brasília during the inauguration period.

The rapprochement with the PT began in the 2010 campaign, when the delegate took care of the security of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). In the PT government, he took over the Extraordinary Secretariat for Security for Major Events, the body responsible for security operations for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Resume

Born in Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul, Rodrigues is 52 years old, holds a law degree from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) and a master’s degree in Senior Management in International Security from the Centro Universitário da Guarda Civil de Espanha (CUGC) and Universidade Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M).

A Federal Police Chief for over twenty years, he was head of the Narcotics Repression Police Station in Manaus, of the Tax Crimes Repression Police Station in Porto Alegre and of the Brasília International Airport. He was also an assistant to the Executive Directorate of the PF and a liaison officer for the corporation in Madrid.

The delegate was also General Coordinator of the Treasury Police and head of the Strategic Management Unit of the Directorate of Technology and Innovation of the Federal Police. The most recent post was head of the International Relations Division.